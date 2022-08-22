Catholic World News

Pope voices worry over bishop’s detention in Nicaragua

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am following closely, with concern and sorrow, the situation created in Nicaragua that involves persons and institutions,” Pope Francis said on August 21, two days after the arrest of Bishop Rolando Alvarez.



“I would like to express my conviction and my hope that, through an open and sincere dialogue, the basis for a respectful and peaceful co-existence might still be found,” the Pope continued. “Let us ask the Lord, through the intercession of the Purísima [Immaculate Mary], to inspire everyone’s heart with this concrete will.”

