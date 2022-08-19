Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop arrested in pre-dawn raid

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan police arrested Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, in a raid on the diocesan chancery in the early-morning hours of August 19.



Bishop Alvarez had been living under effective house arrest since August 5, when police closed off access to the chancery, leaving the bishop and several other priests and staff members isolated inside.



Officials of the National Police entered the chancery building around 3 am on August 19, taking the bishop and his companions into custody.



The bishop, an outspoken critic of the Ortega regime, has been charged with “inciting violence” against the government.

