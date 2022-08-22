Catholic World News

Michigan county prosecutors temporarily enjoined from enforcing pre-Roe abortion ban

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Oakland County (MI) Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ruled that Michigan’s 1931 law protecting the lives of unborn children, expect when the mother’s life is threatened, is “dangerous and chilling to our state’s population, childbearing people and the medical professionals that care for them.”

