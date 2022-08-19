Catholic World News

USCCB committee chair: ‘Catholics in the US stand in solidarity with our Muslim neighbors’

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Talley of Memphis, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, shared a statement made by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago on the New Mexico Muslim killings.



“The Catholic community stands in support of our Muslim brothers and sisters during this time of crisis,” said Cardinal Cupich. “As chairman of the national Catholic-Muslim dialogue, I have been blessed to walk on the journey of dialogue and friendship with our Muslim neighbors from around the United States. We join you in your sorrow and promise you a remembrance in our prayers.”



Bishop Talley shared Cardinal Cupich’s statement on August 11, after Muhammad Atif Syed, a local Muslim, was charged with the killings.

