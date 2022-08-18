Catholic World News

Seoul archbishop calls for Korean reunification

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The day will soon come when our people will glorify God together, overcoming, through the grace of God, the pains of separation and achieving total reconciliation and unification,” said Archbishop Peter Chung of Seoul (South Korea), who also serves as apostolic administrator of Pyongyang (North Korea). “Let us take Our Lady as an example, let us build bridges of faith, love and reconciliation.”

