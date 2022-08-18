Catholic World News

Sostituto denounces ‘ideological colonization’ as Dominican Marian jubilee concludes

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia, traveled to the Dominican Republic to crown the image of Our Lady of Altagracia and to offer a golden rose on behalf of Pope Francis.



The prelate, who works as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State, denounced the “ideological colonization” that is seeking to transform Latin American culture.



“We must be vigilant because this ideological colonization seeks to destroy the sacred value of human life, from its beginning to its natural end,” he said. “And it is persistent in trying to undo the importance of the family, as the fundamental cell of society, necessary for the healthy growth of peoples.”

