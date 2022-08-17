Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood readies huge campaign spending

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood is expecting to spend $50 million on political campaigns during the 2022 off-year elections.



The Planned Parenthood campaign will target pro-life legislators, particularly in swing states. The unprecedented commitment of funds has been made possible, executives of the group said, because of successful fundraising in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

