Catholic World News

Arizona governor lauds ‘gold standard for educational freedom’

August 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Arizona governor's office

CWN Editor's Note: Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey boasts that his state “is now the gold standard for educational freedom in America,” after the passage of a law that allows students to use public funds for tuition at any school of their choice.



The new law—the result of a campaign to “fund students, not schools”—has won applause from advocates of educational choice. Governor Ducey quoted Chris Rufo of the Manhattan Institute, who said that “universal school choice has long been the Holy Grail for conservative education reformers. Governor Ducey has achieved it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!