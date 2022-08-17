Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police force priest to celebrate Mass outside church

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Police officers forced a Catholic priest to celebrate Mass outside a parish church in Nicaragua on August 16, as they sought to arrest the pastor for allegedly conspiring against the government.



The incident occurred in the Matagalpa diocese, where Bishop Rolando Alvarez remains under house arrest, with his residence surrounded by police.

