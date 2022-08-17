Catholic World News

Judge refuses to block Georgia abortion ban

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Georgia judge has ruled that he does not have authority to halt enforcement of Georgia’s 2019 LIFE Act, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

