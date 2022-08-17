Catholic World News

Tempest in the Order of Malta: 13 national presidents call on Pope to halt changes

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Longtime Vatican journalist Sandro Magister has published a “plea for a lawful and effective reform process to avoid a possible break-up of the Order of Malta,” signed by the heads of the order in 13 nations.

