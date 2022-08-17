Catholic World News

Kenya’s faith leaders call for peace amid tension after declaration of presidential result

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Deputy President William Ruto was declared winner of Kenya’s presidential election with 50.5% of the vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed to challenge the result.

