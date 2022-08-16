Catholic World News

Judge blocks Biden administration plan to exclude NFP funding

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has ruled that the Biden administration cannot deny health-care funding to programs that use natural family planning (NFP).



The administration had sought to eliminate support for NFP counseling under the Affordable Care Act. In a Texas federal court, Judge Jeremey Kernodie found that the administration “likely violated the law” in doing so.

