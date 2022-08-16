Catholic World News
Globe Theatre to present ‘non-binary’ Joan of Arc
August 16, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: London’s Globe theater is staging a play on the life of St. Joan of Arc in which the saint is portrayed as a “non-binary” character.
The Globe announced that the production would show “Joan as a legendary leader who uses the pronouns ‘they/them.’”” The artistic director of the new production said that the play was “simply offering the possibility of another point of view.”
