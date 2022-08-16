Catholic World News

Globe Theatre to present ‘non-binary’ Joan of Arc

August 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: London’s Globe theater is staging a play on the life of St. Joan of Arc in which the saint is portrayed as a “non-binary” character.



The Globe announced that the production would show “Joan as a legendary leader who uses the pronouns ‘they/them.’”” The artistic director of the new production said that the play was “simply offering the possibility of another point of view.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!