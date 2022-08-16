Catholic World News

US bishops given Vatican extension for Synod report

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has given the US bishops’ conference a two-week extension of the deadline for submitting a report on diocesan consultations leading up to the Synod on Synodality.



Each episcopal conference was due to submit a report to the Vatican, summarizing the results of diocesan consultations, by August 15. The Vatican has now asked the US bishops’ conference to submit the report by the end of August.



The reports from national episcopal conferences were originally due in April, but the Vatican drew out that deadline until August 15 to allow more time for the process.

