Catholic World News

Vatican reaches diplomatic accord with Sao Tome

August 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican signed a diplomatic agreement on August 15 with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, recognizing the legal status of the Church in the little island nation off the western coast of central Africa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!