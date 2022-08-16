Catholic World News

Belarus: Catholic priest fined for ‘Ukraine, forgive us’ sticker on his car

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Vasil Yahorau is a Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest who ministers in Belarus (map), an ally of Russia. The priest was arrested and fined $490 for his bumper sticker.

