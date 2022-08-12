Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop gives traditionalists his support

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, has issued a clear statement of support for traditionalist Catholics.



On his Twitter account, BIshop Tobin posted:



I am convinced that if the Church is to prosper in the present age, it cannot hesitate to embrace and support traditional Catholics, traditional liturgies and traditional moral values. “Do not conform yourself to this age,” St. Paul warned followers of Christ. (Rom 12:2)

