Catholic World News

Nicaraguan human-rights groups urge Vatican to speak out

August 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of Nicaraguan civic groups has joined in a plea to the Vatican, urging Pope Francis “not to leave us alone” in the face of mounting government repression.



Saying that the “persecution and hatred of the regime against the Catholic Church has not justification,” representatives of 61 different groups appealed to the Pope to condemn the actions of the Ortega regime, which continues to keep Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa under house arrest.



The bishop and the people with him, shut up in diocesan headquarters, have been without access to food or water for nine days.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!