Somalian famine looms

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Giorgio Bertin, the apostolic administrator of Mogadishu, reports a massive humanitarian crisis in Somalia, where a severe drought has driven a million people from their homes in search of adequate food.

