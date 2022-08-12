Catholic World News

Bishop in Zambia cautions priests against allowing politicians to speak in Church

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Whenever the politicians visit our churches, they should be treated like any other ordinary Christian coming to worship,” said Bishop Benjamin Phiri of Ndola, Zambia (map), who directed that politicians should never be given the “chance to speak to the gathered faithful during Mass at the pulpit, nor should they be given an audience outside Mass to speak to the parishioners within the parish premises.”

