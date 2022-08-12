Catholic World News

‘Too harsh’ and ‘out of step’: synod surveys find NJ Catholics want a more inclusive Church

August 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on NorthJersey.com

CWN Editor's Note: This article summarizes the results of synod discussions in the Dioceses of Trenton, Camden, Paterson, and Metuchen.

