Polish Church official: State commission can’t access abuse documents

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This commission’s rights and competences, as established by law, do not include access to church documents — under current procedures, it must request this from the Holy See,” said Father Piotr Studnicki, director of the Polish bishops’ Child and Youth Protection Office, in reference to Poland’s State Commission on Pedophilia.

