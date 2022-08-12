Catholic World News

Montana voters to consider Born-Alive Infant Protection Act

August 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Montana Secretary of State

CWN Editor's Note: A Born-Alive Infant Protection Act has qualified as a referendum measure in Montana.



The Act, if approved by voters in November, will provide that “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons” and requires “health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!