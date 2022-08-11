Catholic World News

Irish pro-life advocates may face fines, imprisonment for praying near abortion clinic

August 11, 2022

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government “intends to introduce fines and prison sentences for people who pray, hold signs, or try to persuade women not to have abortions while they are within the vicinity of an abortion clinic,” according to the report.



“Assuming the law goes through, it will be one of the most restrictive in the whole of Europe because other countries have more respect for the right to protest and consider laws like this to be disproportionate,” said David Quinn, director of the Iona Institute.

