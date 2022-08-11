Catholic World News

Papal praise for Argentine parish’s missionary work among indigenous people

August 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a brief Spanish-language video message to an Argentine parish missionary group that spent a week celebrating Mass and bringing the word of God to members of the Wichí people in northern Argentina.



“Thank you for what you have done, thank you for this work,” Pope Francis said in his August 11 video. “To do mission,” the Pope added, is “to go out of yourselves to give the best of yourselves and the best of what God gives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

