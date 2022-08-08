Catholic World News

Pope to Teams of Our Lady: ‘Be courageous witnesses to faith, hope, fraternity’

August 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On August 6, Pope Francis received youth of the Équipes Notre-Dame (Teams of Our Lady). Founded by Father Henri Caffarel in 1939, the international movement received Vatican approval in 1992.



“I encourage you to entrust yourselves daily to the Virgin Mary,” Pope Francis said. “She will also help you to grow as an équipe (team), sharing the gifts you received in a spirit of dialogue and of mutual acceptance. Our Lady will help you to have a generous heart, to discover the joy of freely serving others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!