Catholic World News

Archie Battersbee: 12-year-old boy dies hours after hospital ends life support against parents’ wishes

August 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: Archie Battersbee, a British boy who suffered brain damage on April 7, died on August 6 after a judge sided with doctors who wished to end the child’s life support.



On August 5, the Vatican newspaper published an op-ed in defense of Archie.



The doctors had declared the boy brain dead, even though he could open his eyes and squeeze his mother’s fingers. Archie’s family recently converted to Catholicism, and the boy had asked for baptism before he entered into his coma; he was baptized on Easter Sunday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!