UK court orders life support removed from 12-year-old; family vows to appeal

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archie Battersbee, a boy who suffered brain damage on April 7, has been declared brain dead.



Family members have “noted marked improvements in his condition, including opening his eyes and squeezing his mother’s fingers until they turn bright red,” Aleteia reported. “Doctors have suggested these are nervous responses.”



The report also discusses the family’s conversion to Catholicism and the boy’s recent baptism; the boy had asked for baptism before he suffered brain damage.

