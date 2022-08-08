Catholic World News

6 beatification causes advance

August 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has recognized the martyrdom of Father Petro Oros (1917-1953), paving the way for his beatification. The Ruthenian Greek Catholic priest, who ministered in secret, was murdered by Communists in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union.



The Pope also authorized the publication of decrees recognizing the heroic virtues of five Servants of God, who may now be honored as venerable. They are Father Jesús Antonio Gómez (1895-1971), a Colombian diocesan priest; Father Umile da Genova (1898-1969), an Italian Capuchin Franciscan friar; Father Juan Sánchez Hernández (1902-1975), a Spanish priest who founded a secular institute; Father Vítor Coelho de Almeida (1899-1987), a Brazilian Redemptorist priest; and Sister Maria Celina Kannanaikal (1931-1957), an Indian Ursuline sister.

