‘May Jesus become your great friend,’ Pope tells young people

August 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “May Jesus become your great Friend, your Companion along the way,” Pope Francis said in an address to participants in the Alpha Youth Camp in Molise, Italy. “May the living Jesus become your life! Every day and forever. I repeat what Carlo Acutis said: please, don’t be photocopies, but originals, every one of you!”



(Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian youth deeply devoted to the Holy Eucharist, died in 2006 at the age of 15.)

