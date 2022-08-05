Catholic World News

Pope calls on priests to be compassionate shepherds, recalls St. John Vianney

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus, the Good Shepherd, cares for us because he truly loves us,” Pope Francis tweeted on August 4, the memorial of St. John Vianney. “We, the Church’s pastors, are asked to show that same generosity in tending the flock, so as to manifest Jesus’ concern for everyone and his compassion for each person’s wounds. #CureOfArs”

