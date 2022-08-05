Pope calls on priests to be compassionate shepherds, recalls St. John Vianney
August 05, 2022
» Continue to this story on @Pontifex
CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus, the Good Shepherd, cares for us because he truly loves us,” Pope Francis tweeted on August 4, the memorial of St. John Vianney. “We, the Church’s pastors, are asked to show that same generosity in tending the flock, so as to manifest Jesus’ concern for everyone and his compassion for each person’s wounds. #CureOfArs”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
Today 8:07 AM ET USA
Empty words from the Shepherd who wounds his flock with his lack of compassion for those faithful who think differently than he does.