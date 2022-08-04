Catholic World News

YouTube censors experts on abortion-cancer link

August 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: YouTube has censored three podcasts by the Ruth Institute, saying that the recordings—which explored scientific evidence of a link between abortion and breast cancer—convey “medical misinformation.”



“YouTube did not censor our opinion: they censored science,” said Jennifer Roback Morse, who conducted the podcast interviews with two doctors, biologist Joel Brind and cancer surgeon Angela Lanfranchi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!