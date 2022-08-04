Catholic World News

Pope renews criticism of traditionalists

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his criticism of traditionalist Catholics, and argued the Church cannot function without synodality, in a session with Jesuits during his visit to Canada.

The Pope also said that his “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, and apology to the country’s indigenous peoples, reflected a judgment that had been made by the country’s bishops, acting as a united group. While the papal trip was an important move toward reconciliation, he said, “It is the bishops who have done everything with their unity.”



The Pontiff broke from that positive message, however, to say that “there are some who work against healing and reconciliation.” He cited a “small traditionalist group” that had protested his public statements. Repeating a theme that he has used frequently in recent months, the Pope said:



Someone once said that tradition is the living memory of believers. Traditionalism instead is the dead life of our believers. Tradition is the life of those who have gone before us and who go on. Traditionalism is their dead memory.

Regarding his push for a synodal Church, the Pope said that “the Church is either synodal or it is not Church.” He went on to say that a recovery of synodal government was essential. “Certainly we can say that the Church in the West had lost its synodal tradition,” he said.The Pope returned to his criticism of traditionalism when he was questioned about the liturgy. He made the claim: “My action in this field has aimed to follow the line taken by John Paul II and Benedict XVI, who had allowed the ancient rite and had asked for subsequent verification.” He said that a survey of the world’s bishops (the results of which have never been disclosed) demonstrated that the use of the Tridentine rite has harmed the cause of unity. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

