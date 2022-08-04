Catholic World News

Pope promotes ‘personal health assistant’

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has promoted the nursing coordinator of the Vatican’s small health-care force, Massimiliano Strapetti, iving him the title of the Pontiff’s “personal health assistant.”



Last year Pope Francis said that Strappetti had probably saved his life, by recommending the surgery in which more than a foot of the Pontiff’s colon was removed. The Vatican has not explained why the Pope’s intestinal condition—which has been described as diverticulitis—was life-threatening.



Strapetti was in evidence during the Pope’s recent trip to Canada, helping him with his wheelchair. He traveled along with the Pope’s personal physician, Dr. Roberto Bernabei.

