Federal judge blocks Indiana law on transgender athletes

August 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Indianapolis Star

CWN Editor's Note: In May, the State of Indiana enacted a law on school sports that “prohibits a male, based on the student’s biological sex at birth in accordance with the student’s genetics and reproductive biology, from participating on an athletic team or sport designated as being a female, women’s, or girls’ athletic team or sport.”



A federal judge has ordered the Indianapolis Public Schools to permit a 10-year-old boy who identifies as a girl to play on the girls’ softball team.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

