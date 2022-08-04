Catholic World News

Pope, in video, pays tribute to small businesses

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The August papal prayer intention is “we pray for small and medium sized businesses; in the midst of economic and social crisis, may they find ways to continue operating, and serving their communities.”



“As a consequence of the pandemic and the wars, the world is facing a grave socio-economic crisis,” Pope Francis commented. “And among those most affected are small and medium-sized businesses ... the ones that don’t appear on the lists of the richest and most powerful, and despite the difficulties, they create jobs, fulfilling their social responsibility.”

