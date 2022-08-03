Catholic World News

Papal praise for work of Father Martin

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised Father James Martin for promoting “the culture of encounter,” in a message to the controversial American Jesuit.



The papal message encouraged Father Martin to continue his work with and for homosexuals, asking him to “continue in this way, being close, compassionate, and full tenderness.”



“The Church is a mother and calls together all her children,” the Pope said, adding that a “selective” Church would be nothing more than a sect.

