Synodal Path was always doomed, says Cardinal Müller

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The German bishops’ Synodal Path was “doomed from the start,” according to the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.



Cardinal Gerhard Müller told an EWTN audience that the Synodal Path suffered from a “birth defect,” because it was driven by a desire to change the Church. He ridiculed the idea that “this virtually randomly assembled body somehow has the right and authority to override the Church’s sacramental constitution and reinterpret Revelation according to its meaning.”



The results of the Synodal Path are sure to cause division within the Church, the German cardinal said, because the approach constitutes “reform with a crowbar.”

