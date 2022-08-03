Catholic World News

22 attorneys-general challenge new regulation linking school lunch funding to transgender policy

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of 22 state attorneys-generals has filed a lawsuit “to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing an expansive and unlawful interpretation of federal antidiscrimination laws under the threat of withdrawing key food assistance program funding.”



According to the lawsuit, the new USDA policy could lead to the denial of federal lunch funding for schools that “maintain showers, locker rooms, bathrooms, residential facilities, and other living facilities separated by biological sex or regulate each individual’s access to those facilities based on the individual’s biological sex.”

