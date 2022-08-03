Catholic World News

Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly discusses the future of the Knights of Columbus

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Patrick Kelly, a former Navy captain who was named Supreme Knight of the Catholic fraternal organization in 2021, highlighted the Knights’ support for crisis pregnancy centers and Ukrainian aid, and said that “the No. 1 thing you could do for the family is to get the man to really own his faith and really understand his role as a Catholic man, as a provider, as a father, and as a husband.”

