Catholic World News

‘Drama without end’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Rohingya

August 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page coverage in its August 2 edition, the Vatican newspaper recalled the fifth anniversary of the Myanmar military’s brutal campaign against the Rohingya people.



“At the time, hundreds of villages were destroyed and tens of thousands died after the attacks carried out by the government’s military, while about 738,000 displaced people fled to Bangladesh,” Isabella Pero reported. “Another 140,000 found shelter in the Burmese refugee camps.”



Citing data from Doctors Without Border on the continuing suffering of Rohingya refugees, the newspaper noted that “five years later, the situation cannot be said to have improved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!