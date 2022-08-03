Catholic World News

Program announced for papal journey to Kazakhstan

August 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: A day after confirming—for the second time—that Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, the Vatican press office has announced the program for the three-day apostolic journey.



Pope Francis will take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He will also meet with civil authorities, celebrate an outdoor Mass, meet publicly with clergy, religious, and lay pastoral workers, and meet privately with his Jesuit confrères.



Kazakhstan, a Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map, article), is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!