Annual Irish pilgrimage resumes after Covid-lockdown hiatus

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The annual pilgrimage up Croagh Patrick, which draws thousands of Irish Catholics, took place on July 31, having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of concerns that the crowds would spread Covid.



The climb up the 2,500-foot peak honors St. Patrick, who is said to have spent 40 days in prayer there.

