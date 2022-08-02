Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Medjugorje youth rally

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to the Mladifest Youth Festival, being held this week at Medjugorje.



The Pope’s message—read to the participants by Archbishop Aldo Cavalli, the apostolic visitor for Medjugorje—urged young people to imitate the Virgin Mary in dedication to Christ.

