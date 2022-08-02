Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith sees ‘no justice’ in Sri Lanka

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has said that the country’s current crisis was caused by “people greedy for power and wealth who have betrayed the policies agreed upon by all.”



“There is no law in the country,” the cardinal said. “There is no place for justice. There is only illegality and the law of the powerful.”



Cardinal Ranjith renewed his demand for a serious investigation of the Easter Sunday bombings of Catholic churches, while also calling for effective action to end an economic crisis brought on by the government’s strict curbs on agriculture.

