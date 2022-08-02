Catholic World News

Michigan Supreme Court redefines ‘sex’ to include sexual orientation, gender identity

August 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: A 1976 Michigan law that bans discrimination on the basis of sex implicitly bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled.



The court cited the US Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock decision, in which the majority reached a similar conclusion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!