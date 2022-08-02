Catholic World News

With 2 years before National Eucharistic Congress, director planning for a ‘transformative’ event

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I always grew up in a time when it was dramatically countercultural to live the faith,” said Tim Glemkowski, 33, the executive director of the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. “We are going to be remarkably intentional in everything we do so that our five days in Indianapolis are transformative for those in attendance and for the Church in the US for years to come.”



“I hope that so many Catholics gathering together around our love for Jesus in the Eucharist is a profound witness to the broader public about what we believe,” he added. “Then, we want everyone to be sent from that event as Eucharistic missionaries who go to the margins in a variety of ways.”

