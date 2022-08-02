Catholic World News

Indonesian scandal-hit bishop dies at 63

August 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hubert Leteng, who resigned as bishop of Ruteng in 2017 amid accusations that he spent diocesan funds to support a mistress, died on July 31 at the age of 63.



Following Bishop Leteng’s resignation, the Vatican permitted him to minister in the Diocese of Bandang, which is led by Bishop Antonius Bunyamin, the prelate who conducted the apostolic visitation that led to Bishop Leteng’s resignation.



During the funeral Mass homily, Bishop Bunyamin praised Bishop Leteng for his willingness to resign for the good of the Church, for his poverty, and for his kindness. ”Because he was so kind, he was taken advantage of by certain people,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!