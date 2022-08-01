Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores Russian troops’ ‘inadmissible savagery and cruelty’

August 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called on religious leaders and the international community to condemn recent Russian atrocities in Ukraine.



“Mykolayiv was shelled with cluster bombs, where at a bus stop people who were waiting for public transit were killed in a very cynical way,” the prelate said on July 30. “This morning, the enemy again hit the most populated parts of the city of Kharkiv with rockets.”



The Major Archbishop emphasized that “what happened yesterday with the Ukrainian prisoners of war, well, the world must condemn it as a special manifestation of inadmissible savagery and cruelty. Footage of the horrific torture of a Ukrainian soldier was made public ... We received news that more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were mass-murdered in the town of Olenivka in the Donbas.”

